Anita Hasanandani slaps husband Rohit Reddy and then ... Watch VIDEO - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Actress Anita Hasanandani remains very active on social media. Sometimes Anita shares her photos and videos, and sometimes her son’s. Along with this, Anita often shares funny videos with her husband and actor Rohit Reddy. One such funny video of Anita and Rohit is going viral.

Actually, the video that Anita has shared. In that video you can see that Rohit Reddy is trying to make an Insta video. At the same time, Anita is shooting her video. A few seconds later, in the video, Anita jokingly slaps Rohit and then starts laughing. Fans are very fond of this funny video of Anita. Sharing this funny video, Anita wrote in the caption, ‘And this is Happy Sunday. You guys don’t know how many retakes I took for this. Rohit: We should shoot such videos every day. Let me tell you that before this, many funny videos of Rohit and Anita have come out, which were liked by the fans a lot.

Please tell that Anita gave birth to a son on 9 February. Couple had informed on social media that they have named their child Aarav. At the same time, Couple also celebrated Aarav’s first month’s birthday. The photos of this celebration were well liked by the fans. Significantly, Anita is very active on social media and often shares funny videos as well.