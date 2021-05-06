Anjali Bhabhi will return to Taraak Mehta soon, Makers confirms

‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been ruling the hearts of viewers for 12 years. Meanwhile, there has been a change in the cast of many characters of the show. Recently there are reports that actress Neha Mehta, who has left the show, is asking for her role back.

Sunaina Faujdar said – ‘I don’t know anything about this. It has been almost 8 months since I played the character of Anjali. If Neha Mehta wants to make a comeback on the show, then it will be entirely the decision of producer Asit Modi.

In the past, many types of news were heard about the return of ‘Dayaben’ of this show.