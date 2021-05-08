Anjali Gaikwad and Sawai Bhatt In Danger This Week Eviction!

The most prominent and entertaining singing reality show is all set with another episode of the show. The show is gaining so much love from the audience. Nowadays, the 333enthusiasm among the people for the show is on a very high level as the makers are introducing new things in every episode. We would like to tell you that contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni have come on the show after surviving from the virus “they are back with the bang”. In today’s episode, the most popular singer and music composer and the son of Kishore Kumar whose name is Amit Kumar Ganguly is going to grace the Indian Idol show.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode

Amit Kumar Ganguly is a playback singer as well as an actor, and music composer. He made his own music production “Kumar Brother Music”. He has sung a number of songs in different languages such as Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Konkani, Assamese, and Bhojpuri. He also received many awards for his exceptional voice. In the episode, you will see that he will make his grand entry. The theme of the episode is going to be “100 songs of Kishore Kumar”. Amit will say that the episode is going to be a historical episode of the show. The contestants are curiously waiting to perform in front of the special guests.

In the latest episode, Idol Sayli is going to amaze the judges with her extraordinary performance on the song “Jaane Kaise Kab Kaha”. She will perform very beautifully and got some amazing compliments from the judges and the special guest Amit dedicates a song to the judges and Sayli. Everyone enjoys her singing performance. After that, Pawandeep will perform the “Kora Kagaz Tha Mann Mera” song. His performance will mesmerize everyone very much as he has a very beautiful voice which makes everyone so happy.

Indian Idol 12 Eliminated Contestants List

Beach Solanki

Nachiket Lele

Sireesha Bhagavatula

Samyak prasana

Vaishnav girish

Anushka Banerjee

The next performance will be of Ashish Kulkarni and he is going to perform on the song “Babu Samjho Ishaare”. Everyone seems very happy during his performance. All the judges along with a special guest will appreciate him for his mind-blowing performance. Amit Kumar will talk about Pawandeep and Aashish’s friendship and salutes them for their appreciable friendship. He blessed them and wishes them that their friendship will always remain the same. He will also sing the “Tere Jesa Yaar Kahan” song for them. The judges will also accompany him and makes the atmosphere of the show very pleasant.

Apart from their performances, other contestants will also deliver their exceptional performances such as Danish Khan, Arunita, Nihal, they are also going to impress the judges with their performances. The contestants are continuously trying to amuse the judges and to keep their place on the show. The upcoming episode of the show is going to be super exciting and interesting as the judges are going to perform on Kishore Kumar’s songs. The special guest will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants.

Talking about the eliminations of this week, however, each contestant is performing exceptionally to keep their place secure in the show. After 6 elimination of the show, it has become a big question that who is going to evict next. Every week, somehow, the contestants managed to save themselves from the eviction. As we all know that Anushka Banerjee, Vaishnav Girish, Samyak Prasana, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Nachiket Lele, Sahil Solanki have been eliminated from the show but after these six eliminations, the seventh elimination is becoming canceled every week.

Each contestant is performing extremely well in the show. The contestants have a huge fan base who are giving them their full support by giving their precious votes to them. The followers of the contestants are increasing day by day on social media. The participants also have a very strong bond with each other. They are sharing a healthy bond with each other on the show. They have become best friends forever. In the show, Pawandeep and Aashish Kulkarni share a very strong friendship and their friendship is also appreciated by 33many celebrities.

In the latest episode, Danish Khan is going to amuse everyone with his commendable performance. He will get positive comments from the judges along with Amit Kumar. Next, Arunita will perform on the song “Tere Bina Zindgi Se Koi Shikwa Toh Nahi”. During her performance, everyone will be seen as very happy as she is going to hypnotize3 everyone with her soulful voice. There are high chances for Sawai Bhatt and Anjali, to evict from the show. So, if you want to enjoy these performances and to know who will be eliminated next then watch the full episode of “Indian Idol Season 12” on Sony Tv at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned with us for more updates about the shows.