Anjini Dhawan Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth – Tech Kashif

Anjini Dhawan born on 4 April 2000 (Age: 21 Years, in 2021) in Delhi, India. She is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and Rakhi Tandon. Anjini is the niece of the Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan. Her yonger brother name is Karan Dhawan. She is the granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan and Rashmi Dhawan.

She worked as a film director in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 (2020) starred by Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan. Reports suggest that she might enter Bollywood as an actress.

Wiki / Bio Name Anjini Dhawan Profession(s) Model Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) in centimeters– 172 cm

meters– 1.72 m

in feet inches– 5 feet 8 inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Dark Brown Body Measurement 32-26-32 Bust Size 32 Waist Size 26 Hip Size 32 Personal Life Date of Birth 4 April 2000 Birth Palace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Age 21 Years (in 2021) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Aquarius Religion Hinduism Hobbies Watching Movies, Painting Education & Qualification School Not Known College/University Not Known Qualification Graduate Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known Family Parents Father– Siddharth Dhawan

Mother– Rakhi Tandon Siblings Sister–

Brother– Karan Dhawan Spouse / Husband N/A Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Varun Dhawan Favourite Actress Alia Bhatt Favourite Food Pizza, Fries Favourite Films Sophie’s Choice (1982) Favourite Holiday Destination New York Net Worth Net worth Not Known

