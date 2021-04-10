Anjini Dhawan Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Introduction

Anjini Dhawan born on 4 April 2000 (Age: 21 Years, in 2021) in Delhi, India. She is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and Rakhi Tandon.  Anjini is the niece of the Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan. Her yonger brother name is Karan Dhawan. She is the granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan and Rashmi Dhawan.

  • Father Name:- Siddharth dhawan
  • Mother Name:- Rakhi TandonAnjini-Dhawan-with-her-father-Siddharth Dhawan-and-mother- Rakhi Tandon
  • Brother Name:- Karan Dhawan
  • Sister Name:- N/A
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
  • Husband Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Anjini Dhawan Career

She worked as a film director in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 (2020) starred by Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan. Reports suggest that she might enter Bollywood as an actress.

Anjini Dhawan Physical appearance, Net Worth

  • Birthday:- 4 April 2000
  • Age:- 21 Years (in 2021)
  • Height:- 172 cm, 5 feet 8 inch
  • Weight:- 55 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 32-26-32
  • Net Worth:- Not Known

Anjini Dhawan Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
Name Anjini Dhawan
Profession(s) Model
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters– 172 cm
meters– 1.72 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 8 inch
Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Dark Brown
Body Measurement 32-26-32
Bust Size 32
Waist Size 26
Hip Size 32
Personal Life
Date of Birth 4 April 2000
Birth Palace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Age 21 Years (in 2021)
Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Aquarius
Religion Hinduism
Hobbies Watching Movies, Painting
Education & Qualification
School Not Known
College/University Not Known
Qualification Graduate
Relationships & More
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known
Family
Parents Father– Siddharth Dhawan
Mother– Rakhi Tandon
Siblings Sister
Brother– Karan Dhawan
Spouse / Husband N/A
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite Actor Varun Dhawan
Favourite Actress Alia Bhatt
Favourite Food Pizza, Fries
Favourite Films Sophie’s Choice (1982)
Favourite Holiday Destination New York
Net Worth
Net worth Not Known

Some fact about Anjini Dhawan

  • Anjini is the niece of the Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan.
  • She worked as a film director in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 (2020)

Anjini Dhawan

