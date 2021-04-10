Anjini Dhawan Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth – Tech Kashif

Introduction
Anjini Dhawan born on 4 April 2000 (Age: 21 Years, in 2021) in Delhi, India. She is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and Rakhi Tandon. Anjini is the niece of the Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan. Her yonger brother name is Karan Dhawan. She is the granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan and Rashmi Dhawan.
Anjini Dhawan Career
She worked as a film director in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 (2020) starred by Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan. Reports suggest that she might enter Bollywood as an actress.
Anjini Dhawan Physical appearance, Net Worth
Anjini Dhawan Wiki / Biography
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Anjini Dhawan
|Profession(s)
|Model
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters– 172 cm
meters– 1.72 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 8 inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 55 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Body Measurement
|32-26-32
|Bust Size
|32
|Waist Size
|26
|Hip Size
|32
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|4 April 2000
|Birth Palace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|21 Years (in 2021)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Aquarius
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Watching Movies, Painting
|Education & Qualification
|School
|Not Known
|College/University
|Not Known
|Qualification
|Graduate
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs / Boyfriend
|Not Known
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Siddharth Dhawan
Mother– Rakhi Tandon
|Siblings
| Sister–
Brother– Karan Dhawan
|Spouse / Husband
|N/A
|Children
| Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Varun Dhawan
|Favourite Actress
|Alia Bhatt
|Favourite Food
|Pizza, Fries
|Favourite Films
|Sophie’s Choice (1982)
|Favourite Holiday Destination
|New York
|Net Worth
|Net worth
|Not Known
Some fact about Anjini Dhawan
- Anjini is the niece of the Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan.
- She worked as a film director in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 (2020)