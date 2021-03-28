ANK vs BES Live Score Turkish Basketball League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

Within the upcoming match of Turkish Basketball League 2021, the crew Türk Telekom B.Okay. goes to lock horns in opposition to their rival crew Beşiktaş Icrypex on Sunday. The groups ANK and BES can have the fight on the venue of Ankara Area, in Ankara. The groups ANK and BES can have this conflict on March 28, beginning at 03:30 PM IST.

Türk Telekom BK vs Beşiktaş Icrypex Preview

The crew Türk Telekom B.Okay. and Beşiktaş Icrypex will be a part of the upcoming competitors of the match on Sunday. The crew Türk Telekom B.Okay. (ANK) has taken half in whole 25 matches, out of those they’ve received 15 video games and confronted defeat in 10 matches as nicely. Their final match was performed in opposition to Nizhny Novgorod BC they usually have misplaced the sport by 82-96 scores. Earlier this sport, the crew has received in opposition to the crew Orman Gençlik by 97-90 scores. However, their opponent crew Beşiktaş Icrypex (BES) has presently performed 25 matches as nicely, wherein they gained success in 14 video games, going through defeats in 11 remaining matches. Of their earlier match, the crew has performed in opposition to Darüşşafaka Tekfen and received the sport by 98-93 scores. Earlier this match, the crew misplaced in opposition to their rival crew Tofaş Bursa by 86-89 rating.

ANK vs BES Staff Squads

Türk Telekom B.Okay. Squads

Nick Johnson, Johnny O’Bryant, Serhat Cetin, Sam Dekker, Nusret Yildirim, Kenny Gabriel, Kaya Peker, Yunus Sonsirma, Efe Besok, Ercan Bayrak, Marcus Franklee Foster, Tyler Ennis, Kyle Wiltjer, Fikret Can Akin

Besiktas Icrypex Squads

Sadik Emir Kabaca, Alperen Sengun, Isaiah Blackmon, Sehmus Hazer, Sedat Ali Karagulle, Mehmet Yagmur, Egehan Arna, Markell Johnson, Ercan Osmani, Can Kaan Turgut, Eray Akyuz, Furkan Haltali, Hakan Sayili, Omer Yasir Kucuk, Dejon Davis

Key Gamers & Winner Prediction

The crew Türk Telekom B.Okay. (ANK) has some key gamers from their squads who ought to positively be picked whereas creating your dream11 crew. Such gamers from the crew ANK are Kenny Gabriel, Kaya Peker, and Yunus Sonsirma. Based mostly on their present kind, the crew Beşiktaş Icrypex (BES) has increased profitable probabilities as they’ve received 4 matches out of their final performed 5 matches. Their present kind is W W W L W. In the meantime, their opponent crew Türk Telekom B.Okay. has received three matches out of final 5 video games and their current kind is L W L W W. If BES proceed their distinctive kind on this upcoming fight in opposition to Türk Telekom B.Okay., then Beşiktaş Icrypex has excessive probabilities of profitable.