Ankita Chouhan (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Ankita Chouhan (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More
Ankita Chouhan is an Indian film and television actress. She is known for her lead role in the Bollywood film BA Pass 3. Before this film, she has worked in many television shows, short films and commercials. Ankita is seen opposite Sunny Sachdeva, Ankita Sahu and Armaan Sandhu in this film directed by Narendra Singh.
Biography
Ankita Chouhan originally belongs from Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh but was raised in Bhopal. She did her schooling from Bhopal-based SCOPE Public School and then graduated from Bhoj University. While completing her studies, she started auditioning for television shows and films.
In 2011, she moved from Bhopal to Mumbai to pursue a career in the Mumbai film industry. She started her journey by playing small characters in television shows, including shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shapat, Crime Patrol etc. In 2016, she played the lead role of Deepika in Doordarshan’s Zindagi Kaisi Ek Paheli and Leena in Door Kinare Rahte Hai.
Apart from television, Ankita is also very successful in the film industry. She has worked with stars like Nana Patekar, Sahil Akhtar in a film called Chambal Valley. In 2017, she also appeared in a cameo role in the film Jagga Jasoos.
Bio
|Real Name
|Ankita Chouhan
|Nickname
|Ankita
|Profession
|Actress
|Date of Birth
|Not Known
|Age
|Not Known
|Birth Place
|Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Raisen, Madhya Pradesh
|Family
|Mother : Name Not Known
Father : Name Not Known
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Praful Chouhan
Husband : Not Available
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 6″ Feet
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Figure Measurement
|34-26-34
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hobbies
|Singing and Dancing
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Not Available
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
|Ankita Chouhan
|Not Available
|Ankita Chouhan
|Wikipedia
|Not Available
Some Facts About Ankita Chouhan
- Ankita Chouhan was brought up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
- Ankita rose to fame by Narendra Singh directed and produced film BA Pass 3. Its story revolves around the life of an unemployed young man, Anshul, how his life changes when he falls into a relationship with a married woman.
- She played a cameo role in a television show Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan.
- She also featured in music video Bhole Bholle of CA Rudra and V Rakx Music.
- She has inked Eagle Skull tattoo on her neck.
- She is a big fan of Akshay Kumar and wants to work in the film with him.
If you have more details about Ankita Chouhan. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.
Education Details and More
|School
|SCOPE Public School, Bhopal
|College
|Madhya Pradesh Bhoj University, Bhopal
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Television : Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (2012)
Film : Jagga Jasoos (2017)
|Awards
|Not Available