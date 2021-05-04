Ankita Chouhan (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Ankita Chouhan (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Ankita Chouhan is an Indian film and television actress. She is known for her lead role in the Bollywood film BA Pass 3. Before this film, she has worked in many television shows, short films and commercials. Ankita is seen opposite Sunny Sachdeva, Ankita Sahu and Armaan Sandhu in this film directed by Narendra Singh.

Biography

Ankita Chouhan originally belongs from Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh but was raised in Bhopal. She did her schooling from Bhopal-based SCOPE Public School and then graduated from Bhoj University. While completing her studies, she started auditioning for television shows and films.

In 2011, she moved from Bhopal to Mumbai to pursue a career in the Mumbai film industry. She started her journey by playing small characters in television shows, including shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shapat, Crime Patrol etc. In 2016, she played the lead role of Deepika in Doordarshan’s Zindagi Kaisi Ek Paheli and Leena in Door Kinare Rahte Hai.

Apart from television, Ankita is also very successful in the film industry. She has worked with stars like Nana Patekar, Sahil Akhtar in a film called Chambal Valley. In 2017, she also appeared in a cameo role in the film Jagga Jasoos.

Bio

Real Name Ankita Chouhan Nickname Ankita Profession Actress Date of Birth Not Known Age Not Known Birth Place Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Nationality Indian Home Town Raisen, Madhya Pradesh Family Mother : Name Not Known

Father : Name Not Known



Sister : Not Available

Brother : Praful Chouhan



Husband : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra Physical Stats and More Height 5′ 6″ Feet Weight 50 Kg Figure Measurement 34-26-34 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Dark Brown Hobbies Singing and Dancing

Marital Status and More Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available Social Media Presence Facebook Ankita Chouhan Twitter Not Available Instagram Ankita Chouhan Wikipedia Not Available Some Facts About Ankita Chouhan Ankita Chouhan was brought up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Ankita rose to fame by Narendra Singh directed and produced film BA Pass 3. Its story revolves around the life of an unemployed young man, Anshul, how his life changes when he falls into a relationship with a married woman. She played a cameo role in a television show Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan. She also featured in music video Bhole Bholle of CA Rudra and V Rakx Music. She has inked Eagle Skull tattoo on her neck. She is a big fan of Akshay Kumar and wants to work in the film with him. If you have more details about Ankita Chouhan. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Education Details and More

School SCOPE Public School, Bhopal College Madhya Pradesh Bhoj University, Bhopal Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (2012)



Film : Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Awards Not Available

Related