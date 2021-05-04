Ankita Chouhan (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Chouhan (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Ankita Chouhan is an Indian film and television actress. She is known for her lead role in the Bollywood film BA Pass 3. Before this film, she has worked in many television shows, short films and commercials. Ankita is seen opposite Sunny Sachdeva, Ankita Sahu and Armaan Sandhu in this film directed by Narendra Singh.

Biography

Ankita Chouhan originally belongs from Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh but was raised in Bhopal. She did her schooling from Bhopal-based SCOPE Public School and then graduated from Bhoj University. While completing her studies, she started auditioning for television shows and films.

In 2011, she moved from Bhopal to Mumbai to pursue a career in the Mumbai film industry. She started her journey by playing small characters in television shows, including shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shapat, Crime Patrol etc. In 2016, she played the lead role of Deepika in Doordarshan’s Zindagi Kaisi Ek Paheli and Leena in Door Kinare Rahte Hai.

Apart from television, Ankita is also very successful in the film industry. She has worked with stars like Nana Patekar, Sahil Akhtar in a film called Chambal Valley. In 2017, she also appeared in a cameo role in the film Jagga Jasoos.

Bio

Real Name Ankita Chouhan
Nickname Ankita
Profession Actress
Date of Birth Not Known
Age Not Known
Birth Place Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Nationality Indian
Home Town Raisen, Madhya Pradesh
Family Mother : Name Not Known
Father : Name Not Known
Ankita Chouhan Parents
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Praful Chouhan
Ankita Chouhan with Brother
Husband : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 6″ Feet
Weight 50 Kg
Figure Measurement 34-26-34
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Dark Brown
Hobbies Singing and Dancing
Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Boyfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Ankita Chouhan (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Facebook Ankita Chouhan
Twitter Not Available
Instagram Ankita Chouhan
Wikipedia Not Available

Some Facts About Ankita Chouhan

  • Ankita Chouhan was brought up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
  • Ankita rose to fame by Narendra Singh directed and produced film BA Pass 3. Its story revolves around the life of an unemployed young man, Anshul, how his life changes when he falls into a relationship with a married woman.
BA PASS 3 Official Trailer | 4K | Watch Now at FilmyBOX.com
  • She played a cameo role in a television show Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan.
  • She also featured in music video Bhole Bholle of CA Rudra and V Rakx Music.
BHOLE BHOLLE: Official Video | Bhole Song 2021 | CA Rudra Feat V Rakx Music | Jen Paul | Ankita
  • She has inked Eagle Skull tattoo on her neck.

  • She is a big fan of Akshay Kumar and wants to work in the film with him.

If you have more details about Ankita Chouhan. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Ankita Chouhan (Actress)

Education Details and More

School SCOPE Public School, Bhopal
College Madhya Pradesh Bhoj University, Bhopal
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (2012)
Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (2012)
Film : Jagga Jasoos (2017)
Jagga Jasoos (2017)
Awards Not Available

