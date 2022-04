Ankita Lokhande is pregnant Revealed in Kangana Ranaut show Lock upp Ankita Lokhande is pregnant! Revealed in Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lockup’

Image Source: INSTAGRAM- ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande joins Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’ Highlights Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in Manikarnika.

Kangana Ranaut attended the wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Read Full News