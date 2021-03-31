LATEST

Ankita Lokhande Meets Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend And Director Kushal Zaveri, Says, ‘Aapse Mil Ke Achcha Laga’ | Hindi movie news – bollywood – times of india – tech kashif

Ankita lokhande has been leading headlines for the one reason or the other ever since Bollywood actor and her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actress has been constantly on the target of trolls for the past few months. Now, the actress bumped into Sushant’s friend and director Kushal Zaveri. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a couple of videos of her meeting the director wherein she mentioned that they are meeting after a long time. Kushal was one of very close friends of SSR and he often shares pictures and videos of the late actor on his social media account. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput began his career with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’. He then became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which was directed by Kushal Zaveri. The show also features Ankita Lokhande in lead role. Kushal, Ankita and Mahesh were among the names who lead the movement for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Kushal and Ankita even gave interviews to news channels stating that Sushant was very bright and happy person and could not commit suicide. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation and stated that Sushant committed suicide. However, after the late actor’s family suspected a foul play in his death, the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation were handed over the investigation. An FIR was filed against Rhea Chakaraborty and her family by the late actor’s father accusing them of abetment to suicide. A few days ago, the Narcotics Control Bureau had submitted a chargesheet against 33 persons, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, before a special court in Mumbai in connection with the drugs case filed following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

