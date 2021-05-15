Ankita Lokhande revealed about her marriage, know who will marry

Mumbai. Bollywood and TV actress Ankita Lokhande has been in the news for a long time. Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor has been in the news for some reason or the other. Friends, recently a picture is becoming very viral on social media. Actually, Ankita and her sister Ashita have shared some pictures on their Instagram story. Due to which the discussion of Ankita Lokhande’s marriage has started.

Friends, let me tell you that in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said while talking about love- ‘For me, love is a necessity. He said I want love everywhere, like my food. Wherever I go or do whatever I choose, there must be love for me, so love is my priority. ‘ Saif’s 28 years: When Saif Ali Khan was removed from the first film, then Yash Chopra’s debut date from the film, Ankita said- ‘I am not specific about it, but friends, I need to feel loved. , If I am with my partner, then I have to go here, there is nothing to do with it. I’m fine with me and just drinking tea with him. It’s just that we have to share that moment in it together.

Friends, for your information, let us know that Ankita is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain. Ankita said about marriage with Vicky – Marriage is a very beautiful thing. Friends, that is why I am also very excited about my wedding, which is going to happen soon. I am looking forward to it. He said about the venue of the wedding that I like Rajasthani weddings of Jaipur-Jodhpur. But I am not sure yet what I will plan.