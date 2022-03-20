Ankita Lokhnde Gets Angry On Vicky Jain Holi Party Video Goes Viral In Social Media

Let me tell you, this video has been shared from Ankita Lokhande’s fan page. After watching the video, people are very surprised and they have started calling Ankita angry. In the video you can see that both Ankita and Vicky are drenched in color from head to toe. Meanwhile, Ankita comes to Vicky and she starts getting angry at him over something. At the same time, Vicky is seen pacifying the angry Ankita in the video. After this video surfaced, people have started reacting to it.

Commenting on the video, a social media user wrote, ‘Looks like Vicky has painted someone else’, then another user has written, ‘Poor Vicky to gaya’. Looks like some big mistake has been made. Another user writes, ‘This is the reality. Everything else is a sham’. It is worth noting that recently Ankita and Vicky got married. After marriage, Ankita has become more active on social media. On the occasion of Holi, another video of Ankita and Vicky became very viral, in which she was seen touching Vicky’s feet and taking blessings from him.

