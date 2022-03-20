ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhnde Gets Angry On Vicky Jain Holi Party Video Goes Viral In Social Media

Posted on

Ankita Lokhande’s video went viral

new Delhi :

Like every year, this year also the Holi of Bollywood and TV industry was colorful. Bollywood and TV celebs celebrated Holi fiercely, many videos of which are currently on social media. Ankita Lokhande also celebrated her first Holi after marriage with husband Vicky Jain. Many videos have also surfaced of Ankita and Vicky celebrating Holi. However, something happened between the two in the Holi party, which the fans are surprised to see. Actually, a video of Ankita has surfaced and in this video she is seen getting angry on Vicky Jain.

read also

Let me tell you, this video has been shared from Ankita Lokhande’s fan page. After watching the video, people are very surprised and they have started calling Ankita angry. In the video you can see that both Ankita and Vicky are drenched in color from head to toe. Meanwhile, Ankita comes to Vicky and she starts getting angry at him over something. At the same time, Vicky is seen pacifying the angry Ankita in the video. After this video surfaced, people have started reacting to it.

Commenting on the video, a social media user wrote, ‘Looks like Vicky has painted someone else’, then another user has written, ‘Poor Vicky to gaya’. Looks like some big mistake has been made. Another user writes, ‘This is the reality. Everything else is a sham’. It is worth noting that recently Ankita and Vicky got married. After marriage, Ankita has become more active on social media. On the occasion of Holi, another video of Ankita and Vicky became very viral, in which she was seen touching Vicky’s feet and taking blessings from him.

ALSO WATCH: Kriti, Akshay and Arshad busy promoting Bachchan Pandey

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

647
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
446
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
413
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
388
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top