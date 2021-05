Ankita sahu is an Indian actress who works in Hindi television Industry. She was born and brought up in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She is popular for the tv serial “Tera Yaara Hoon Main” which telecast on Sony SAB. Now she is pursuing on new series “Kuch Too Hai” which plays the role of Swathi Khurana. She also did some commercials and brand endorsements like Barun, Tiaan stores, and more.