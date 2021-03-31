Ankush Free Fire ID, Stats, KD Ratio Monthly-Yearly Income, Youtube Channel Subscriber Rank

Many names are coming out nowadays, who have made their names in the gaming line and you are very well aware that which game has become one of the most popular games among all after PUBG banned. Yes, we are talking about Garena Free Fire, the game that has a separate fan base among gamers. Nowadays, some famous players, like Ajjubhai, Nayeem Alam, Sudip Sarkar, Raistar, and Jonty Gaming, these names are famous for playing fabulous gameplay. With all of this, Ankush FF has made his name on the list of most famous Free Fire players in India and also, a content creator, who belongs to India. Many players are liking the player for his fantastic gameplay, outstanding skills, gameplay, stats, Monthly-Yearly income, and many more things.
Read the full article to know about your favorite player like Free Fire ID, Lifetime Stats, Ranked Stats, Monthly and Yearly Income, and Youtube Rank. We will provide you each and every detail of the player.
Free Fire ID of Ankush FF
241375963 is a Free Fire ID of Ankush FF. You can use this ID to search for your player and can play with him.
Lifetime Stats
Ankush FF has played 22646 squad matches and won 9611 matches from them and changed his winning rate to the 42.78%. He has killed around 82436 enemies with a K/D ratio of 6.42.
Along with this, the gamer has seen in 3172 duo games and won around 1261 games with a winning rate of 39.75%. While he has killed 12021 enemies with maintaining his K/D ratio to 6.29.
At the last, he has participated in 929 solo matches and came on top in 122 games, converting his win rate to 13.13% with maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.19.
Ranked Stats
In the ongoing ranked season, the Ankush FF has played 10 matches and won in 2 matches with his winning rate of 20% along with, 57 frags and maintaining a K/D ratio of 7.13.
While the player has played 3 duo matches and won only 1 that brings him with the winning rate of 33.33% with 30 kills and a K/D ratio of 15.
At the last, the content creator has played 9 solo games and won 3 matches with a K/D ratio of 3.
Earnings
According to the reports, the Youtuber earns $13.5K to $214.8K per month from his Youtube channel along with this, he has a yearly income of between $160.5K to $2.7 million.
Youtube Channel & Rank
The gamer, Ankush FF started playing the game in November 2019 since then, he started to post gameplay videos on his Youtube channel. Currently, he uploaded around 350 videos and has 498 million views on all combined videos.
Now, his channel has a position of 399th in Indian on Youtube, when you count the number of subscribers.