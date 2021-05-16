Anmol Dhillon Wiki, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography & More

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon was born on Thursday, 4 April 1996 (age 25 years; as of 2021) in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Aries.

He holds a degree in Marketing Management from Brown University, United States.

Physical Appearance

Height (approx.): 5′ 10″

Weight (approx.): 75 kg



Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Brown

Body Measurements (approx.): Chest 38″, Waist 32″, Biceps 15″

Family & Caste

He is a Sikh Jatt from his mother’s side.

Parents & Siblings

His father, Ashok Thakeria, is an Indian film producer. His mother, Poonam Dhillon, is a veteran Indian actress and politician. Anmol was brought up by his mother single-handedly after she got separated from her husband, Ashok Thakeria, in 1994. During an interview, Anmol talked about his parents’ separation, he said,

My parents separated when my sister and I were very young. During our childhood, our mum had stopped taking up any work as she wanted to focus on our upbringing and education. She brought us up to us in an extremely grounded and simple manner. Sometimes it’s not an ideal situation when parents get separated. But in my case both our parents remain important in our lives. Today also, mum is open and nice to dad and vice versa so we are all like friends. As children, you need to be easy-going and supportive. There’s nothing to feel embarrassed about. Be positive. Life is beautiful and everyone has to make the most of it.”

Anmol’s younger sister, Paloma, is a social media influencer.

Relationships

Anmol was in a relationship with a girl while he was studying in Los Angeles. In an interview, while talking about his girlfriend, he said,

It was probably a decade ago when I was studying in Los Angeles and was in a relationship with a girl from Mumbai. We were in a long-distance romance and would chat online. I had got a week off from university and without telling her, caught a long flight from LA to Mumbai, just to land up at her house after six months of not seeing her. I had to lie about my laptop failing and needing repairs just to make up an excuse for not being in touch for the duration of the long flight, to surprise her. I think that was the craziest thing I did, but she was also really excited that I took the effort.”

Career

In 2014, he played a cameo role in the Punjabi film ‘Double Ke Trouble.’ He made a special appearance in the Sony TV serial ‘Dil Hi To Hai’ in 2014. Anmol debuted as an actor in the Hindi film ‘Tuesdays & Fridays’ (2021) as Varun, opposite the Indian actress Jhataleka Malhotra.

Favourite Things

Footballer: Frank Lampard

Facts/Trivia

In an interview, when he was asked why he had kept his surname ‘Dhillon’ which was the surname of his mother and not his father, he replied,

I’m keeping Dhillon as my surname because my mother has been very influential in my life. She has taught me all the good things I know. It’s a tribute to her.”

He has uploaded his various dance videos on his social media accounts.

Anmol loves to play football in his leisure time.

He has got a tattoo of ‘LA’ inked on his right bicep.

Anmol is often spotted drinking alcohol at various parties and events.

During an interview, he talked about starting his career as an actor, he said,