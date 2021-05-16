ENTERTAINMENT

Anmol Dhillon Wiki, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography & More

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon  was born on Thursday, 4 April 1996 (age 25 years; as of 2021) in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Aries.

A childhood picture of Anmol Dhillon with his parents

He holds a degree in Marketing Management from Brown University, United States.

Physical Appearance

Height (approx.): 5′ 10″

Weight (approx.): 75 kg

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Brown

Body Measurements (approx.): Chest 38″, Waist 32″, Biceps 15″

Anmol dhillon

Family & Caste

He is a Sikh Jatt from his mother’s side.

Parents & Siblings

His father, Ashok Thakeria, is an Indian film producer. His mother, Poonam Dhillon, is a veteran Indian actress and politician. Anmol was brought up by his mother single-handedly after she got separated from her husband, Ashok Thakeria, in 1994. During an interview, Anmol talked about his parents’ separation, he said,

My parents separated when my sister and I were very young. During our childhood, our mum had stopped taking up any work as she wanted to focus on our upbringing and education. She brought us up to us in an extremely grounded and simple manner. Sometimes it’s not an ideal situation when parents get separated. But in my case both our parents remain important in our lives. Today also, mum is open and nice to dad and vice versa so we are all like friends. As children, you need to be easy-going and supportive. There’s nothing to feel embarrassed about. Be positive. Life is beautiful and everyone has to make the most of it.”

Anmol Dhillon's parents

Anmol Dhillon’s parents

Anmol’s younger sister, Paloma, is a social media influencer.

Anmol Dhillon in his teenage with his mother and sister

Anmol Dhillon in his teens with his mother and sister

Anmol Dhillon with his sister

Anmol Dhillon with his sister

Relationships

Anmol was in a relationship with a girl while he was studying in Los Angeles. In an interview, while talking about his girlfriend, he said,

It was probably a decade ago when I was studying in Los Angeles and was in a relationship with a girl from Mumbai. We were in a long-distance romance and would chat online. I had got a week off from university and without telling her, caught a long flight from LA to Mumbai, just to land up at her house after six months of not seeing her. I had to lie about my laptop failing and needing repairs just to make up an excuse for not being in touch for the duration of the long flight, to surprise her. I think that was the craziest thing I did, but she was also really excited that I took the effort.”

Career

In 2014, he played a cameo role in the Punjabi film ‘Double Ke Trouble.’ He made a special appearance in the Sony TV serial ‘Dil Hi To Hai’ in 2014. Anmol debuted as an actor in the Hindi film ‘Tuesdays & Fridays’ (2021) as Varun, opposite the Indian actress Jhataleka Malhotra.

Favourite Things

  • Footballer: Frank Lampard

Facts/Trivia

  • In an interview, when he was asked why he had kept his surname ‘Dhillon’ which was the surname of his mother and not his father, he replied,

I’m keeping Dhillon as my surname because my mother has been very influential in my life. She has taught me all the good things I know. It’s a tribute to her.”

  • He has uploaded his various dance videos on his social media accounts.
  • Anmol loves to play football in his leisure time.
    Anmol Dhillon playing football

    Anmol Dhillon playing football

  • He has got a tattoo of ‘LA’ inked on his right bicep.
    Anmol Dhillon's tattoo

    Anmol Dhillon’s tattoo

  • Anmol is often spotted drinking alcohol at various parties and events.
    Anmol Dhillon at an event

    Anmol Dhillon at an event

  • During an interview, he talked about starting his career as an actor, he said,

I did want to become an actor for a long time, but my mother insisted to finish the studies first. Then started my     rounds of auditions. Bhansali sir was meeting a lot of guys and girls, and I was also sent for a meeting. I then sent him a few audition tapes of me acting and dancing, and then the film happened. There wasn’t any reference through my parents. Also, this film was directed by a newcomer, Taranveer Singh, was a non-film person. My co-star, Jhataleka Malhotra is also a non-film kid. Among us, only I happened to be one, we all got an equal opportunity. Every star kid’s journey is different, some have it easier, some have to go through more process.”

