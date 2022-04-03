Anna Davis, 16, ‘just out there fun’, wins Augusta National Women’s Amateur in first entry

AUGUSTA, Ga. Anna Davis didn’t know many players when the 16-year-old reached for her first Augusta National Women’s Amateur. They all know who he is now.

Davis got into the mix with two birdies around Amen Corner, closing with 3-under 69 and taking the title on Saturday when Latanna Stone fell on the final two holes at Augusta National.

Stone, a junior at LSU, appeared to be taking the tournament in hand when she hit the ridge on a par-3 16th and saw her golf ball down 2 feet for her sixth birdie of the round, giving her a 2-shot lead. With two holes to play.

From the 17th fairway, Stone came short, stood strong about 35 feet above the bunker and was three-putted to the double bogie. Then, he pushed his drive into pine straw on the 18th, well done…