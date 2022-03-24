Anna Geary shares heartbreak as she announces sad death of her father Michael

Anna Geary has announced the death of her father, Michael.

The heartbroken Company Cork star shared the sad news with her friends and fans on social media on Wednesday evening, saying she passed away a week ago.

Ireland’s Fittest Family star wrote: “Relax dad. How’s this week. 16-03-2022.”

Read more: Anna Geary talks about feeling ‘Sky High’ after first episode of new RT radio show

The All Ireland winner Camogee star also shared a collection of photos of her father and his family from a lifetime, including snapshots of him and his siblings proudly treating him as children and of their marriage. There are memories of the day.







Fans and friends rushed to offer condolences to the RTE TV and Radio star,

Miriam O’Callaghan saying: “So…