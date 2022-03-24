Anna Geary shares news that her father Michael has passed away

Sharing a collection of photos of her beloved father Michael, Anna Gerry on Wednesday took to social media to share the devastating news of his passing on March 16.

“Relax Dad. How’s it a week?” She posted along with a gallery of photos including of herself and Michael at their wedding in 2019.

Friends and co-workers mourned the night, including Muirene O’Connell, who knows well enough to mourn the death of her parents, having lost her father Brendan to cancer last year, and Mya. Dunphy, whose mother Helen died in February. Over the years, Anna of Milford, Cork has told the Irish Examiner about her father’s enormous influence on her life. In 2018, she said she believed her competitive spirit came from her father, honored to have played with him and…

Read Full News