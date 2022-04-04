Anna Rosenfeld assures that she is authorized to stand trial and they condemn her for not paying her fees.

After hearing the testimony of two former clients – Gabriella Centurion and Fernanda Charquero – who They accused him of being a fraud and multiple panelists intruders on the show make sure it was disabled In order to use her signature in the city of Buenos Aires, lawyer Anna Rosenfeld approached an event hosted by Florencia de la Vie on America TV to defend herself.

very angry, She complained because they didn’t call her before the report, she corrected the journalists and explained that the Supreme Court had not yet ruled in his case and clarified the position of two women who pointed against him: “They condemn me because they don’t want me to pay the fees,” he explained.

The first thing Rosenfeld said after contacting the dispatch was that the intruders…