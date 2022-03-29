Anna Rosenfeld said she was a victim of Juan Darthes: “He told me things I never told”.

After the confirmation of Brazil’s justice The trial against Juan Darthes resumes, Anna Rosenfeld Shocked by a revelation about an actor who has complained of sexual abuse in that country thelma fardeen, Feather Blue (America TV) reviewed images of the former hero of the Argentine soap opera while he was on the beach hours after the decision to restart the trial.

In a circle led by Angel De Brito, the lawyer analyzes what it means to resume the trial against the actor after the court declared himself “incompetent” last February. “It generates a disapproval to look there”, launched Nazarena Velez. The actor has been set in Brazil since 2018, when the complaint was made Fardeen…