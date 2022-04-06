Anne Haggerty feared that her ancestors may have ‘owned’ some of Sean Wallace’s relatives

Chase star Anne Haggerty learns she’s related to Queen Elizabeth II on tonight’s DNA Secrets, while fellow chaser Sean Wallace learns of his ancestry in Jamaica

Anne Haggerty was deeply concerned as she delved into her family history with fellow chaser Sean Wallace.

The Chase stars in a new series on the ITV show DNA Secrets, where pairs of celebrities set out to find out where they come from.

The popular TV duo, otherwise known as The Governance and The Dark Destroyer, use state-of-the-art DNA technology and genealogy to look at their family history.

They come face to face with living relatives they’ve never known before…