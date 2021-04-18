Anne Keothavong challenges British players to fulfil their

LATEST

Katie Boulter’s 6-4 6-1 victory over Giuliana Olmos secured Britain’s place on the elite stage of the competitors.

Captain Anne Keothavong challenged Britain’s feminine gamers to start out reaching their potential after Katie Boulter starred in a Billie Jean King Cup victory over Mexico.

Boulter received two matches to safe a 3-1 victory within the behind-closed-doors play-off on the Nationwide Tennis Centre in London, sustaining Britain’s place on the elite stage of the competitors previously referred to as Fed Cup.

Britain have been heavy favourites even with out primary Johanna Konta however suffered a hiccup on Saturday morning when Heather Watson was crushed by 285th-ranked Marcela Zacarias.

That put the strain on Boulter, who needed to wait for 3 hours whereas the tie paused to make sure there was no conflict with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

However she as soon as once more confirmed she is a participant greater than able to dealing with strain conditions with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Giuliana Olmos, her seventh win from eight singles matches within the competitors.

Boulter is ranked down at 291 having failed thus far to return to wherever close to the heights she achieved two years in the past, when a again harm aggravated in guiding Britain to victory over Kazakhstan in the identical competitors despatched her tumbling out of the highest 100.

She is one in all 9 British ladies on the earth’s high 300 however solely Konta and Watson are inside 100, with Harriet Dart and Francesca Jones between 100 and 200.

Keothavong didn’t maintain again in stressing she expects higher, saying: “I’ve obtained loads of perception in our gamers. The gamers who have been a part of the staff this week, I believe each single one in all them has the potential to be on the earth’s high 100 however it’ll take loads.

“For many who aren’t fairly there but, they want to have the ability to take duty of their very own tennis. There are not any shortcuts however lots of people imagine in them and they should discover that perception inside themselves as effectively.

“No blaming others. There are many individuals who can present the help in the event that they want it. It is there for them, they only have to seize the alternatives and get on with it and never permit themselves to be distracted by pointless issues.”

The victory sends Britain via to a first-round match subsequent February, the place they are going to have one other shot at qualifying for the 12-team finals occasion.

If Boulter can present extra of the facility tennis and aggressive grit that she produced in victories over Zacarias and Olmos, there isn’t a motive she can not push on considerably – offering she will put collectively a superb schedule.

The 24-year-old has used up all of the alternatives supplied by a protected rating for these gamers who’ve lengthy harm breaks, and the ladies’s calendar on the second-tier ITF Tour has been badly affected by the pandemic.

Boulter mentioned: “I am tremendous happy with myself. It was a very powerful scenario. This morning was a very powerful match for Heather and to return in after that’s at all times very troublesome as a result of they’re at all times going to really feel very impressed.

“I knew it was going to be a tricky match however I wanted to maintain my head down, get the job finished and I actually did that effectively.

“I really feel like my sport’s in a very good place. As I confirmed at the beginning of the yr in Australia, it is there, it is prepared to return out, it is only a matter of doing that persistently.

“I actually assume it’ll get there, it is only a little bit of endurance.”

Boulter didn’t watch the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral as she ready to take to the court docket, however mentioned: “I imagine fairly just a few folks had it on within the staff room.

“After all we needed to point out our respect. I felt like I wanted a little bit of time to arrange myself proper earlier than my match so I spent a little bit of time alone with my headphones in and maintaining myself centered.”

A delighted Marcela Zacarias reacts after beating Heather Watson (Naomi Baker/PA)

Keothavong gave the nod to Boulter over higher-ranked gamers and was totally vindicated, saying of the Leicestershire participant: “She loves the massive stage. She’s a big-match participant.

“She’s delivered previously, she delivered once more right here this week. She’s a participant I’ve loads of perception in. I believe she will go a good distance.”

Watson defeated Olmos on Friday however produced an error-strewn show towards Zacarias, who performed effectively above her rating for a 6-3 7-6 (1) victory that was the perfect results of her profession.

