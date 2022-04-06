Annie Mac’s strange pronunciation of “kneading” goes viral

Annie Mac’s bizarre pronunciation of “kneading” has caused a stir online.

The former BBC Radio 1 presenter starring in last night’s episode (April 5) Great Celebrity Bake Up To Stand Up To Cancer When she commented that some have compared it to Nigella Lawson’s BAFTA-nominated “me-crow-wah-way” (microwave) moment.

Mack, who is a podcaster, writer, and DJ, appeared eager to hit his dough while “nading” six identical raspberry donuts.

“Maybe I should be needing a little more,” said Mack. “You’re trying to get more air into it, so it’s less dense. The only way you can do that is by nudging it.”