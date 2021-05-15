Announcement of the second season, complete details

Sports desk. Friends, the 14th season of IPL was postponed after several players and staff got corona infected. But friends are very good news for Cricket Fans amid this corona epidemic. This news is given by none other than Sri Lanka Cricket. For your information, let us know that the Sri Lankan Board has announced the second season of Lanka Premier League. The second season of the Lanka premiere will be played from 30 July to 22 August. Friends, regarding the LPL, Arjun DeSilva, chairman of the management committee of the Sri Lankan board, said, “We have found a suitable time to organize this season, as well as we are finalizing other points related to the tournament.” Huh.

Friends, let me tell you that this time 40 league matches will be played in Lanka Premier League. 5 teams will also play tournament this time in LPL. If the number of teams increases in the coming time, then the number of matches can also be increased. The previous season was played between November and December. Last time also 5 teams played in this league. Colombo Kings, Dambulla Vikings, Jaffna Stallions, Galle Gladiators and Candy Tuskers teams play in LPL.

For your information, let me tell you that in the first season held in 2020, the team of Jaffna Stallions was successful in winning the title. Friends Galle Gladiators lost in the final. Indian stalwarts like Irfan Pathan were also seen playing in the LPL. Dhanush Gunathilaka of Galle Gladiators is the only batsman to score the most 476 runs in the first season of LPL.