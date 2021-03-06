ENTERTAINMENT

Announces Bumper Offer 2 of Sai Shankar

Announces Bumper Offer 2 of Sai Shankar
Announces Bumper Offer 2 of Sai Shankar

Overbearing director Puri JagannathAfter a long hiatus, Bhai Sairam Shankar is doing a project again. He will play the lead role in the film Bumper Offer 2.

The bumper offer is a very important film in Sai Shankar’s career. This is a good hit. However, Bumper Offer 2 will not be a continuation for the first part but will work with an entirely new theme.

The makers have announced the Rayalaseema backdrop for the project. Jaya Ravindra who directed the bumper offer is now helming the second part as well. Mani sharma Will serve as music director. The regular shooting of Bumper Offer 2 will begin on the occasion of Yugadi.

Suresh Yelamaraju is going to produce the film. Other details will be announced very soon.

