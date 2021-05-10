(ANNS) Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Latest Written Episode 10th May 2021: Shobit Betrays Darsh







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha will start where Darsh is trying to overcome his frustration by peeling a mango, sitting on the side of the pool. Because Share Holders have refused to make him CEO meanwhile, Shobit arrives at him and false tears start to excuse him. Darsh consoles him because still, he is unfamiliar with Shobit’s conspiracies meanwhile he starts inflaming Darsh against Nandini. He mentions that someone has liberated this news, who knows everything of him and at the same time Darsh recalls whatever Nandini said to him.

Then he goes from there and Shobit gets happy by saying whatever he wanted everything is going on the same. He wonders that he has learned from the Darsh to snake a dagger in the back while pretending to be a hawk. Because he has made a call to Share Holder with an unknown number so that, no one can recognize that who informed them regarding Darsh. He said that they should not take a risk to make Darsh CEO because he is blind, so it can be detrimental.

After that, Darsh switches off his room’s light and Nandini wonders that everyone has a light in their rooms beside them. Meanwhile, Darsh comes and says that the truth of his life is too dark, now Nandini will have to get used to it because she is claiming to love him. Spontaneously says that now do not go to Rajvi for this, Nandini replies that she does not need to do this. Because she knows that if she tells her about Darsh’s truth, so her heart could shatter, so does not need to mention it.

Then she tries to find her mobile but Darsh has stolen her mobile and says that he has picked her mobile so that she can not on the torch. Then she tries to find the torch but he has removed the battery from it and mentions that she will have to live in this darkness. Meanwhile, Nandini gets bumped and falls down on the surface at the same time Darsh offers her help but she does not take it. By saying that she is capable to stand up so do not try to pretend to care.

Then she comes to manage her place on the bad and meanwhile Darsh says that the right side is always for him, so do not try to manage anything. Then she tries to sleep and Darsh also feels that why he is hurting her, meanwhile Nandini is crying but she does not show her tears. The next morning, they both again bumped with each other and Vipul Raval decides to make Shobit a new CEO.