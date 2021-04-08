ENTERTAINMENT

Anokhi and Shaurya miss each other in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani!

Star Plus famous daily Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is witnessing high voltage drama.

Shaurya’s health worsens. He stays back at Anokhi’s hostel room. Anokhi takes care of Shaurya. Ahir to locate Shaurya reach Anokhi’s room too. He stands shocked seeing Shaurya in her room. Anokhi explains to Ahir that Shaurya accidentally landed in her room. Ahir stands envy seeing Anokhi taking care of Shaurya.

Meanwhile, Devi along with Tej and Alok. She says she will not spare Anokhi if she will find Shaurya in latter’s room. Tej asks Devi to calm down. Devi bangs Anokhi’s room door. She calls out for Shaurya. Anokhi comes out. Devi interrogates Anokhi about Shaurya. Ahir from the other side brings Shaurya with him. Devi stands restless seeing Shaurya. Ahir tells to Devi that Shaurya is not well. Anokhi sighs relief. Ahead, Devi asks Ahir how he locate Shaurya.

Ahir lies to Devi that he found Shaurya sleeping in the library. In the flashback; Anokhi thinks how Shaurya plan to escape from back door to hide himself from Devi. He asks Ahir to help him. Back to reality; Devi and Tej takes Shaurya with them. Anokhi thanks Ahir for his help. Later, Shaurya and Anokhi thinks about each other.

Elsewhere, Vineet yet again trouble babli. He manhandle babli. Babli cries. Vineet asks Babli to break her ties with Anokhi. Furthermore, Kanchan asks Shaurya about last night. Shaurya tells to Kachan about his moments with Anokhi.

Now in the upcoming episode, viewers will see during Holi fest at college, Anokhi and Shaurya will wait for each other. Will duo be able to confess their love for each other? Well, time will only tell. Don’t miss watching the upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

