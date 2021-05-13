Anokhi Finds Shaurya 13th May Episode 2021







The upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani starts with where ACP Ahir brings Anokhi to the bed so that she can sleep meanwhile, Anokhi holds his hand and requests to sing a song. Because she is thinking that he is Shaurya instead of Ahir, and he starts singing, another side Devi is waiting for Shagun. When she comes Devi starts interrogating her by saying that everyone is worried about Shaurya besides her why. The Shagun shows her Anokhi’s images and says that she is enjoying her life, without thinking about Shaurya.

Then Devi says that this evidence is not enough to make them separate they have to do something because he will not believe in this. But Shagun says that they will have to make such circumstances through which he will automatically believe in this. On the other hand, Anokhi gets waken up and spontaneously sees that Shaurya’s wristwatch is kept there. She wonders that how can it be possible, she decides to make a call to Bubly but she does not pick it, same Ahir also does not receive her call.

After that, ACP Ahir reaches Shaurya’s house to help Sabarwal for finding Shaurya, and Aastha thanks him to come there. He makes them believe that he will find him for sure so there is no need to think more, then he says that they will have to trace the call. Meanwhile, Vineet makes a call to them for ransom but Shaan says that they want any evidence that Shaurya is fine. Vineet says that first, they will have to give him money then he will return their son to them.

Then ACP Ahir records all conversations between them and says that now they can trace the current location of a kidnapper. Ahir consoles Devi and says that she does not need to take any pressure he will definitely find Shaurya, another side Anokhi is worried about Shaurya. Then she decides that at any cost she will be finding him for sure no matter what happens, later she goes to Vineet and interrogates him that this watch she got from his room so tell her the truth.

Then Vineet gets shocked and denies it by saying that he does not know anything regarding this, and says that her sister also living in the same room so she should ask her as well. Then he goes from them and Anokhi gets doubt that something is wrong with him, because he behaved stranged after looking at the watch. Then she decides to follow him and she chases him that where he is going, after a while Vineet reaches where he kept Shaurya.

On another side Shaurya also tries to escape from there, he tries to release his hand but meanwhile gets unconscious and falls on the surface. Then goon tries to bring him to another place, and Anokhi also reaches the same place where he kept Shaurya. She sees everything and hears their conversation as well, and says to Vineet that she will sue him.