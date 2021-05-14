Anokhi Reveals The Kidnapper’s Name







The recent episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will start where Kidnappers send a clip of Shaurya to his family, in which they see that kidnappers tied him with ropes, Devi and Aastha start crying about his condition. Aastha says it seems that kidnappers beaten him a lot meanwhile, Devi says to Tej to do something for him. ACP Ahir tries to console them and makes them believe that he will definitely find Shaurya till the evening, so just be patient and there is no need to think more.

Then Anokhi also reaches the kidnapping spot and gets to know that Vineet is a kidnapper, and she starts rebuking him and threatens to sue him for sure. Then Vineet tries to make Anokhi understand by saying that he did this because he owes a debt. Meanwhile, Anokhi retaliates with him, and seeing the opportunity, he pushes him and runs away. Anokhi sees that ropes are kept on the surface along with a few blood drops and she starts crying and thinks that maybe they have beaten him a lot.

After that, Anokhi feels guilt because she was doing a party when he was kidnapped and wonders that how much pain he tolerated. Another side, Kanchan took Bubly for shopping, and she thanks her by saying that whenever she went on shopping, she only bought it for her mother-in-law or husband Vineet. But now she is learning to live for herself. On the other hand, Shaurya’s family reach the spot where Kidnapper called them but still, he did not call them.

But after a while Kidnapper call, Sabarwal’s for ransom and informs that they are increasing amount, so now they will have to give them 50 lakhs instead of 10 lakhs. Then Shaan says that now they want some time to arrange the ransom amount because they brought 10 lakhs as per his instruction. Then they go back to the house to arrange rest of the amount, another side Anokhi makes a call to Buby and informs that if Vineet comes there so stop him.

Then she informs that through Vineet they can reach Shaurya because he knows the correct location of him. Then Sabarwal’s came and Devi says why they did not bring Shaurya with them, Anokhi comes to Devi and informs them that she got his wristwatch. Then she reveals that Vineet kidnapped Shaurya and Ahir says so now they will have to go to him through her help. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 07:00 PM nad for more updates stay connected with us.