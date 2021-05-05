Anokhi Ruins All Memories Of Shaurya







The recent episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins where Bubly meets Ahir and informs that Shaurya and Anokhi got a break-up because she got to know about his family that they will not allow her to continue her study. Ahir praises Anokhi that she is too strong and knows how to handle herself, Bubly mentions that Anokhi has decided to give first preference to her study. On another side, Shagun comes to Anokhi and asks about Shaurya that where she hide him, she retaliates that why she will do this.

Then Anokhi tries to consoles Shagun by saying that is she loves him, so she should know about him. Then Shagun says that she will find him for sure without taking someone’s help, another side Vineet steals Shaurya’s watch. Meanwhile, Bubly and Anokhi come to him and says that it’s time to leave this resort and go back to Chandigarh. But Vineet refuses to go with them and says that they will stay here, Bubly says that how can they stay here because they do not have enough money to pay the rent.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

After that, Anokhi says she did not see this kinda behaviour of him at all so now they will have to figure out, that why he is not ready to come to Chandigarh. Then Bubly says that it’s too hard to get whatever he is thinking, another side Kanchan comes back to shopping and says to her husband that after a long time she went on shopping. Then Yash mentions that she has done a lot of shopping, and now they will have to answer their aunt Devi regarding this.

Then a car arrives there and Devi wonders that maybe Shaurya has come but there is Aastha and she comes to know that still, he did not come. Then Aastha says to her that she can not wait for more to meet him, and now she will have to find him at any cost. Other side Anokhi is watching the dream of Shaurya while sleeping, and she gets awake. She is worried about Shaurya because he went somewhere without informing anyone else.

Then someone presses the bell and she thinks that maybe Shaurya came to meet her but there is a laundryman is standing. Then he gives her a dress which Shaurya has gifted her, she brings that outside and tries to tore so that, she can remove all the memories. But Kanchan sees her and wonders that something has happened wrong between them, which is not appropriate. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 07:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.