Another big loss for Phoenix in the A-League

Phoenix suffered a second consecutive heavy defeat in the A-League, losing 5–0 to the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford.

Photo: photosport

Without nine squad members due to injuries and COVID-19, Phoenix were again at a hiding end, three days after their 6-0 loss to Melbourne City.

The Mariners held a 2–0 lead at halftime and scored their second penalty of the match immediately after the break, pushing the game out of reach. He added a fourth goal in the middle of the second half and completed the scoring with the last kick of the game.

Phoenix head coach Ufuk Tale said the successive defeats exposed his team’s lack of depth.

“Definitely a bad result. You can see that we are in dire need of some players to come back …