LATEST

Another California tech company charges toward Austin with new headquarters – CultureMap Austin

Green Dot, a financial technology company best known for its prepaid debit cards, is joining the corporate exodus from California and moving its headquarters to Austin.

Green Dot, whose stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange, says it is relocating its headquarters from Pasadena, California, to Austin to take advantage of Texas’ business-friendly climate.

In a statement, president and CEO Dan Henry adds that “we’re looking forward to engaging [with] and benefiting from the impressive talent pool in the region as we work to seamlessly connect more people to their money, both directly through our own [technology] and through our partners.”

Green Dot plans to establish its Austin headquarters by the end of this year. Don’t expect the offices to be fancy, though. In January, Henry told CNBC the company keeps costs in check by not maintaining “a corporate headquarters with a dining room and marble floors and all that crap.”

CNBC first reported the Green Dot move May 7. The company will focus on four corporate hubs — the new Austin headquarters, plus coworking-type offices in California, Florida, and Ohio — as it embraces a permanent remote-work structure. Green Dot expects many of its employees to remain in Pasadena.

“I want the best and brightest people we can find to join our team to help us be successful, and you can live anywhere you want,” Henry told CNBC.

“What COVID did was force a mind shift; we see how productive we are working from anywhere and how much our employees love it,” Henry added. “It’s more important to be productive than be busy. If you force people to come to an office every day, then everybody’s going to try to be busy.”

The company employs about 1,300 people in the U.S. and China.

Green Dot posted $1.25 billion in operating revenue last year. As of May 10, the company’s market value stood at $2.4 billion.

The Green Dot announcement comes amid a torrent of tech-related companies relocating to the Capital City. Recent transplants to Austin include tech startup Markaaz, software company Oracle, e-commerce platform City Shoppe, and real estate marketplace CrowdStreet. 

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

80
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
24
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top