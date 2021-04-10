Another Fairytale Hippiix web series, Cast, Trailer, Video and Download

Hippix is one of the popular OTT platforms in India and world. Newly launched Video on demand platform Hippix released a Bengali Language web series Another Fairytale.

Hippix’web seires Another Fairytale story :-

Another Fairytale Cast:- The The cast of his web series is really acted in very high scale. It cast includes, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Rishi Kaushik, Geetashree Roy, Anindya Chatterjee | Debasmita Banerjee, Poly Chatterjeea and others. This web series is directed by Debapratimm Dasgupta.



Another Fairytale Hippix Release Date :- Another Fairytale started streaming from 20th March 2021 on Hippix app and website. To watch this movie you will have to sign up for the Premium Subscription of Hippix’s. visit Hippix’s official website to get the complete details about their subscription plans.



Stay tuned with us to get the latest updates from new web series, movie and serial.