“Another Fernando Alonso is never going to happen” – Carlos Sainz does not want to emulate his idol game

“No More Fernando Alonso Is Gonna Become” – Carlos Sainz is on the same career path as his idol and compatriot Fernando Alonso.

Carlos Sainz never hides the fact that he wholeheartedly admires Fernando Alonso. When he was previously signed for Ferrari this year, it was pointed out that Sainz has a career path similar to Alonso’s.

However, Sainz has clarified that he does not aspire to be like Alonso, as there is only one Fernando Alonso, and he will have no other.

“At first, it’s difficult because I’ve already been at Renault, but I didn’t get two world championships,” he said GPFans. “But I know that one day I want to fight for the Tech Championship, and I want to get myself into that position as soon as possible and as soon as I am ready for the challenge.”

“He has been a very strong driver, but is never going to be another Fernando Alonso, he was the first one, a pioneer in many ways, and I’m just trying to build my career, my own way of doing things, Seeing things, driving and I’ll see where I get it. “

Fernando Alonso recovered

Alonso is set to return to F1 with Alpine in 2021 and will feast the colors of the rebranded French team in Bahrain. However, a month before the testing session, Alonso met with an accident.

although The Spaniard was reported to be recovering and has almost recovered from injuries.. Furthermore, it was quickly reported that he would be readily available to Bahrain.

Alonso has previously competed with Cyntz, but recently spoke with him about the possibility of ending up on the podium, and he thinks it would be an honor for the 39-year-old race driver.