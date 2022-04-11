Another five COVID-19 deaths in Australia, AEC confirms telephone voting system for those in isolation

NSW recorded three deaths, one in Victoria and one in the ACT on Monday.

There were a further 13,468 COVID-19 cases in NSW; 9,597 in Victoria, 6,667 in Queensland; 4,993 in Western Australia; 4,281 in South Australia; 1,650 in Tasmania; 775 in the ACT, and 375 fresh coronavirus infections in the northern region.

About 1,568 people with the virus are hospitalized in NSW, 62 of them in the ICU; Victorian hospitals have 381 patients, including 20 in ICUs; 518 in hospitals in Queensland, including 14 in the ICU; 240 in hospitals in Western Australia, including eight in the ICU.

Meanwhile, there were 236 in South Australian hospitals, including 13 in ICUs; 56 patients are hospitalized in Tasmania, including one in the ICU; Act has 62 patients of COVID-19 hospitalized,…