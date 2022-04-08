Another game signed Xavi for Barcas

A change of Catalan coach made the difference to move one point back from Frankfurt.
Europa League Favorite? Ask this question to ten people around you, at least nine will answer you Barca. Undefeated for three months (and a 2–3 loss against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup), Xavi’s men have regained their splendor in impressive fashion and are establishing themselves as a team from the Catalans. The only competition missing is to beat. Club List.
But it is not always easy to wear this favorite gorgeous outfit. This Thursday evening, in a packed Deutsche Bank park (50,000 fans), Catalans were able to feel it. Because even when your name is Barcelona, it’s never easier to get to and perform in one of Germany’s most beautiful environments.
