Another loan ‘diamond’ could be in line with Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott’s contribution against Lithuania was not only game-changing due to his outstanding last-gasp winner.

The Republic of Ireland youngster offered more movement than League One teammate Will Keane, who he converted in 63 minutes.

His goal brings his senior international totals to three, having opened his account against Andorra last summer.

The Tottenham forward will return to MK Dons where he has been on loan this season with a fervor in his move.

Yet, while he is still at a very early age, Parrot’s apparent ability means crossroads are coming for the 20-year-old.

