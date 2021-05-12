ENTERTAINMENT

Another new initiative of Sonu Sood is bringing oxygen plant from France

The way actor Sonu Sood is helping people in the ongoing fight against the Kovid epidemic is nothing less than a boon. Sonu Sood has now taken another major step to save the lives of Kovid patients and overcome oxygen deficiency. Actually, Sonu Sood is now preparing to set up oxygen plants at 4 places in the country. This includes Delhi and Maharashtra. According to media reports, Sonu Sood is all set to bring an oxygen plant from France. Which is to be planted in the most needy areas of the country.

Talking about this, Sonu Sood said that a lot of people are facing problems due to lack of oxygen. We have got it now. Which we are going to provide to the people. The oxygen plant will not only provide oxygen to the hospital but will also help in filling the cylinder.

According to media reports, an order has been placed for the first plant of Sonu Sood. Which is going to come from France in the next 10 to 12 days. Sonu Sood said in his statement that ‘time is giving us the biggest challenge. We are giving our best. We do not want to lose more lives. ‘

