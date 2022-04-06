Another Rossi mistake: Boca was saved for the Copa Libertadores 2022

Just as against Arsenal, the goalkeeper of Xeniz again made the wrong decision, went too far and, by mistake, almost finished the Colombian team the first goal on a plate.

Deja boobs. Boca face’s Deportivo Cali For Group E 1st date Copa Libertadores 2022 And agustin rossiAs happened against Arsenal for the Professional League Cup, made a mistake again The mistake that almost ended in a goal for the Colombian team.

When the clock ticks in Cali 13 minutes of first half And the Ribera club scored a 0-0 match against the owners…


