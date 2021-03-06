Another shock to Balakrishna! Choreographer’s pair say goodbye to Ram Laxman

Nandamuri Balakrishna The starrer upcoming untitled film # BB3 is one of the much awaited action drama of the Telugu film industry, starring Boyapati Srinu of Sarrenodu fame. According to the latest buzz in the film industry, producers are struggling to complete the shoot of Balakrishna Starr as the action choreographer duo Ram Lakshman walked out of the project.

Sources close to the makers said Boyapati Srinu had creative differences with the action choreographer duo Ram Laxman and decided to leave the project, which is produced by Mirayala Ravinder Reddy.

It is known that the makers of # BB3 initially included the popular action man Stun Shiva in the project, but later moved out and now at this time Ram Lakshman Left the film. It is heard that once again Boyapati Srinu brought Shiva to his place.

The film # BB3 is known as an action entertainer which hit the floor in Hyderabad city in the first week of March last year. However, due to lockdown and coronavirus outbreak, the shoot took off in a week. Balakrishna will be seen playing a double role in the film, with Pragya Jaiswal as the lead lady. It is heard that Makers Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are locking the title God Father for the film.

