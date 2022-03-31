ANSES RETIRED: Confirm the payment of an additional bonus, for whom and when is it taken?

National Social Security Administration (ANSES) Will launch in the next few days a . Pay Extraordinary bonus in voucher format For retired Those who get minimum wage.

“There will be a bonus for retirees that will be announced in the next few hours” This Thursday a spokesman for the Presidency estimated, Gabriella Cerruti,

Without ife 4 already equal to the last 12.28% growth in March amount will be settled Next Friday April 8 According to the expiration of the DNI.

“There will be a bonus for retirees” On being asked by a journalist, Cerruti proceeded. “It will be announced in the next few hours” Ample.

Bonus will be activated to compensate for the loss of purchasing power in the first quarter of the year: As per personal estimates, March inflation may exceed 5%.

