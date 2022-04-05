ANSES Retirees and Pensioners Bonus: This is the pay schedule for April 2022

National Social Security Administration (ANSES) Activate next Monday, April 18th, collection schedule for Prohibit: $6000. As far as For retirees and pensionersWith assets of less than $38,630.

Without ife 4 and with that Increase in Food Card for AUH and AUE In the analysis, the amount will be credited to the current accounts of each beneficiary, as per the end of the DNI.

“New $6,000 bonus for 46 million retirees, retirees and pensioners. Thus, we strengthen the income of our adults and older adults. We are doing everything in our power to take care of Argentine families” the announcement is monday, that President Alberto Fernandezin social networks.



