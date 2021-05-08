Anshuman Pushkar (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Anshuman Pushkar (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Anshuman Pushkar is an Indian television actor who has mostly worked in OTT platform. He is best known as Rocky in Netflix’s web series Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega. He also played an important role in series Kathmandu Connection.

Anshuman Pushkar was born in Mokama a small town in Patna district of Bihar. He is son of Late Virendra Prasad Singh. His sister’s name is Jhanvi Rajan. Anshuman completed his matriculation at S. B. H. School. Mor. Mokama, Patna and graduated from Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna. After this, he obtained an MBA degree from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management And Technology, Mumbai.

Anshuman is mostly worked in OTT platforms. He was seen in web-series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020) which aired on Netflix India. It was a story of group of small-town young men runs a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme and a cop wants to fight it.

In 2021, He was also seen in Sony Liv’s Kathmandu Connection, which is story of an officer who is murdered, a hotelier is kidnapped, and a reporter is stalked against the backdrop of the 1993 Mumbai Blast.

Bio

Real Name Anshuman Pushkar Nickname Anshuman Profession Actor Date of Birth 1993 Age (as in 2021) 28 Years Birth Place Mokama, Patna, Bihar, India Nationality Indian Home Town Patna, Bihar, India Family Mother : Nmae Not Known



Father: Late Virendra Prasad Singh

Sister : Jhanvi Rajan



Brother : Not Available

Wife : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Education Details and More

School SBH School. Mor. Mokama, Patna College Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management And Technology, Mumbai

Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Web Series : Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 11″ Feet Weight 74 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Reading Books and Watching Films

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Anshuman Pushkar

Anshuman Pushkar was born and brought up in Bihar, India.

His father died in his student life. After which the responsibility of the family fell on Anshuman’s shoulders. Despite this, he achieved this success through hard work.

He acquired acting skills from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares and started trying his luck in the film Industry.

Anshuman has also worked as a theater artist and worked in plays like Ek Mulakat and has worked with Ek Jute theatre group.

He was recently seen in film Bhasad (2021) which was a story of two odd roommates decides to spin their social life via online booty call party at the heart of the nation ‘Delhi’.

He’s a pet lover and his dog’s name is Maxiee.

