Anshuman Pushkar (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Anshuman Pushkar (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More
Anshuman Pushkar is an Indian television actor who has mostly worked in OTT platform. He is best known as Rocky in Netflix’s web series Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega. He also played an important role in series Kathmandu Connection.
Anshuman Pushkar was born in Mokama a small town in Patna district of Bihar. He is son of Late Virendra Prasad Singh. His sister’s name is Jhanvi Rajan. Anshuman completed his matriculation at S. B. H. School. Mor. Mokama, Patna and graduated from Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna. After this, he obtained an MBA degree from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management And Technology, Mumbai.
Anshuman is mostly worked in OTT platforms. He was seen in web-series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020) which aired on Netflix India. It was a story of group of small-town young men runs a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme and a cop wants to fight it.
In 2021, He was also seen in Sony Liv’s Kathmandu Connection, which is story of an officer who is murdered, a hotelier is kidnapped, and a reporter is stalked against the backdrop of the 1993 Mumbai Blast.
Bio
|Real Name
|Anshuman Pushkar
|Nickname
|Anshuman
|Profession
|Actor
|Date of Birth
|1993
|Age (as in 2021)
|28 Years
|Birth Place
|Mokama, Patna, Bihar, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Patna, Bihar, India
|Family
|Mother : Nmae Not Known
Father: Late Virendra Prasad Singh
Sister : Jhanvi Rajan
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Education Details and More
|School
|SBH School. Mor. Mokama, Patna
|College
|Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management And Technology, Mumbai
Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Web Series : Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 11″ Feet
|Weight
|74 Kg
|Body Shape
|Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Hobbies
|Reading Books and Watching Films
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriends
|Not Available
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
Some Facts About Anshuman Pushkar
- Anshuman Pushkar was born and brought up in Bihar, India.
- His father died in his student life. After which the responsibility of the family fell on Anshuman’s shoulders. Despite this, he achieved this success through hard work.
- He acquired acting skills from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares and started trying his luck in the film Industry.
- Anshuman has also worked as a theater artist and worked in plays like Ek Mulakat and has worked with Ek Jute theatre group.
- He was recently seen in film Bhasad (2021) which was a story of two odd roommates decides to spin their social life via online booty call party at the heart of the nation ‘Delhi’.
- He’s a pet lover and his dog’s name is Maxiee.
If you have more details about Anshuman Pushkar. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.