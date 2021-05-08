ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Pushkar (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Anshuman Pushkar is an Indian television actor who has mostly worked in OTT platform. He is best known as Rocky in Netflix’s web series Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega. He also played an important role in series Kathmandu Connection.

Anshuman Pushkar was born in Mokama a small town in Patna district of Bihar. He is son of Late Virendra Prasad Singh. His sister’s name is Jhanvi Rajan. Anshuman completed his matriculation at S. B. H. School. Mor. Mokama, Patna and graduated from Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna. After this, he obtained an MBA degree from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management And Technology, Mumbai.

Anshuman is mostly worked in OTT platforms. He was seen in web-series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020) which aired on Netflix India. It was a story of group of small-town young men runs a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme and a cop wants to fight it.

In 2021, He was also seen in Sony Liv’s Kathmandu Connection, which is story of an officer who is murdered, a hotelier is kidnapped, and a reporter is stalked against the backdrop of the 1993 Mumbai Blast.

Real Name Anshuman Pushkar
Nickname Anshuman
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 1993
Age (as in 2021) 28 Years
Birth Place Mokama, Patna, Bihar, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Patna, Bihar, India
Family Mother : Nmae Not Known
Father: Late Virendra Prasad Singh
Sister : Jhanvi Rajan
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
School SBH School. Mor. Mokama, Patna
College Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management And Technology, Mumbai
Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Web Series : Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020)
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020)
Awards Not Available
Height 5′ 11″ Feet
Weight 74 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Reading Books and Watching Films
Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Some Facts About Anshuman Pushkar

  • Anshuman Pushkar was born and brought up in Bihar, India.
  • His father died in his student life. After which the responsibility of the family fell on Anshuman’s shoulders. Despite this, he achieved this success through hard work.
  • He acquired acting skills from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares and started trying his luck in the film Industry.
  • Anshuman has also worked as a theater artist and worked in plays like Ek Mulakat and has worked with Ek Jute theatre group.
  • He was recently seen in film Bhasad (2021) which was a story of two odd roommates decides to spin their social life via online booty call party at the heart of the nation ‘Delhi’.

  • He’s a pet lover and his dog’s name is Maxiee.

If you have more details about Anshuman Pushkar. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

