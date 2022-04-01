Answer: Announce the payment date for Accompany scheme in April

Today, Dr. Tamara Bezzares Announces the Collection Date plan together Feather April 2022, National Social Security Administration ,Agreed, Will pay profit on Friday 8. This benefit is a subsidy given to women and LGBTI+ people who are victims of gender violence. The benefit of March will be taken this month, so the increase will not be received yet.

Support program holders receive minimum, vital and mobile pay (SMVM) for 6 months.

Last month, it was agreed to implement the 45% hike in the pay floor in four instalments. There will be an increase of 18% in April, 10% in June, 10% in August and 7% in December. Thus, the new subsidy amounts are $38,940, $42,240, $45,540 and $47,850, respectively.

Pay…