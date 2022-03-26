Ant and Dec tried out as ‘Big Breakfast’ presenters but ‘it didn’t work out’

Ant and December could join Dennis Van Outen as co-hosts. (Getty)

ant and december He almost had another big TV show to his name, when he tried big breakfast – but Dennis van Outen has said that it “didn’t work”.

Best known for hosting partners and TV presenters i am a celebrity, Britain’s Got Talent And Saturday Night Takeaway in ITV, but he became a star in Channel 4 almost 20 years ago.

show host Dennis Van Outen has told how the boys were brought in for a trial, but she and her bosses felt that double acting with her did not work and preferred just one co-host.

Award-winning presenters Ant and December weren’t right for the show. (Getty Images)

writing in his autobiography a bit of me,