Ant and December’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Oti Mabuse’s dire regret and tragic loss

Oti Mabuse is set to return to our screens tonight on Saturday Night Takeaway from Ant & Dec.

The 31-year-old will be seen as part of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Year. The Geordi presenters will make fun of Otti as the hilarious feature returns in the final episode of the season.

Ant and Dec will direct the OT through a hidden earpiece to complete a series of embarrassing tasks in front of unsuspecting members of the public. The dancer is no stranger to ITV television’s primetime as she recently completed her stint as a judge on Dancing on Ice.

Oti rose to stardom as a pro dancer in Strictly Come Dancing, where she competed from season 13 – 19. However, the South African artist announced that she would be stepping into ITV as John.