Ant and December's Saturday Night Takeaway Viewers Are Confused by Michael Bublé's ITV Performance

Ant and December’s Saturday Night Takeaway Viewers Are Confused by Michael Bublé’s ITV Performance

canadian singer The show performed with a band at the end of the show and was joined by several other celebrities who starred in the episodes, including Anna Maxwell MartinStephen Mulhern and Jordan North.

Bublé recently released a new album and ITV viewers tweeted about Bublé’s music and how his music is often heard during Christmas time.

During the performance, a Twitter user posted: “Is Michael Bubbly okay? New album out and it’s not even Christmas.”

Another said: “Why is Michael Buble on Saturday Night Takeaway RN? It’s putting me in a Christmas mood Just watching…

Read Full News