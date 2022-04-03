Ant and December’s Saturday Night Takeaway Viewers Shocked by Boy George’s ‘New Teeth’

Viewers of Ant and December’s Saturday Night Takeaway are questioning Boy George’s teeth. On Saturday, April 2 in the latest episode of the popular ITV show, Ant and December welcome Culture Club to the studio.

Boy George, who is in front of the band, made an appearance for the show’s sing-a-long segment. In this part of Saturday Night Takeaway, the spectators at home are chosen at random to play and win some money.

mirror online report Boy George told Ant and December “It’s great to be here” before confirming that he would sing their hit track Karma Chameleon.

But the stay-at-home audience seemed more interested in Boy George’s teeth, not unlike what he was singing. One person wrote on Twitter: “@itvtakeaway Boy George’s teeth…