Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway Stephen Mulhern’s rise from magician to ITV star

Stephen Mulhern is one of TV’s most recognizable faces and regularly appears on prime-time shows.

The 44-year-old has recently been flooded with support from fans after being notably absent from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Stephen regularly makes a guest appearance in “The Happiest 90 Minutes of the Week”, but has been unable to return since the season 18 premiere due to “doctor’s orders”.

He said: “Hello, sorry, I’ve been quiet here lately and thank you for all your lovely messages. I have some time off and rest on doctor’s orders. I’m fine, I’m on it Glad to say, and look forward to getting back to work soon.

