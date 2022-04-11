Ant Middleton: SAS: Quit Who Dare Wins – Why she’s no longer on the Channel 4 show, who she is, why she was sacked

The former SAS soldier, and author of at least five published books, was accused of “inappropriate comments”, which he has denied.

As the new season of SAS: Who Dare Wins gets underway, many regular viewers are asking if one of the normal faces on the staff is no longer there.

Ant Middleton, who previously played the lead coach on the Channel 4 series, has been dropped ahead of filming of the latest season set in the Jordanian desert.

The news came back in March 2021, with Channel 4 citing “differences of views and values”, and a spokesperson adding Middleton would no longer be part of the production of any of its shows.