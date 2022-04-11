Ant Middleton says Liam Payne was ‘twisting people’ with that ‘bizarre’ accent

Ant Middleton has claimed that her friend Liam Payne was ‘twisting people’ after fans went wild for his ‘bizarre’ accent in a post-Oscars interview.

The former SAS star, who met the singer in 2019 when they filmed the TV special Straight Talking together, joked that they imitated ‘five different’ accents during the live chat, which aired after the awards last month. It went viral when it happened.

Speaking on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, host Ranveer Singh asked Ant: ‘What’s up with Liam Payne’s accent?’

Then he replied: ‘I don’t know. I’ll have to find out because I’m just like you. He went to about five utterances, no …