Anthony Albanese apologizes for campaign mistake when Scott Morrison faces black summer scrutiny

The opposition leader was forced to apologize for being unable to provide accurate figures on unemployment or cash rates during a press conference.

Mr Morrison began his re-election pitch on the NSW south coast in the seat of Gilmore – an area that includes parts devastated by the 2019 Black Summer bushfires, and was held by Labor by a margin of 2.6 per cent.

He made an appearance alongside high-profile candidate and former state MP Andrew Constance, who was aggressive in his bid to win the seat in the next election.



The visit forced the prime minister to face backlash on his air travel as fire ravaged the area, as well as his hostile reception in the city of Cobargo where some locals refused to shake hands.

In January 2020, Mr Constance…